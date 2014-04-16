What's new

Pakistani Achievers - At Home & Abroad

Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
4,468
68
7,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Starting this thread to celebrate Pakistani Achievers. Starting off with Dr. Atif Mian, Professor of Economics at Princeton:

Reshaping thinking: IMF names Pakistani among most influential economists
By Kazim Alam
Published: September 13, 2014


Atif Mian. PHOTO: FILE

KARACHI:
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has named a Pakistani-American as one of 25 young economists who are expected to be most influential in the decades to come.

In its September edition of Finance and Development, a quarterly publication of the IMF, the Washington-based lender has named 39-year-old Atif Mian, professor of economics at Princeton University, among 25 economists under 45 “who are shaping the way we think about the global economy”.

Mian recently co-authored a book titled House of Debt, which has received critical acclaim from academia, policymakers and the general public. Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, arguably the most influential economist alive, has called Mian a leading expert on the subject of debt.

Commenting on the state of Pakistan’s economy, Mian said the foremost challenge it faces is boosting domestic productive capacity. “The low export numbers tell us that Pakistanis have trouble producing good quality products that they can then sell to the outside world (and themselves),” he told The Express Tribune.

.
.
.
.
.

In House of Debt, Mian has investigated the role of private debt – rather than the debt of the government and financial institutions – in precipitating the economic crisis of 2008. Mian and his co-author University of Chicago professor Amir Sufi argue in the book that severe economic downturns have typically been preceded by a sudden and excessive increase in household debt.

Data from the US and European economies suggest that people in the lower half of the income distribution tend to have a disproportionately higher marginal propensity to spend. Mian concludes that a shock to the wealth of subprime borrowers, like crashing home prices, results in massive cuts in their household spending. This sends the economy into a tailspin and causes foreclosures, unemployment and reduced output – a perfect recipe for an economic disaster.

Mian is one of the few public intellectuals who identify the current siege of the Pakistani state by religious extremists as a joint legacy of Bhutto and Zia. “Today’s unstable macro environment is a direct result of the Bhutto-Zia legacy, and it needs to be reversed if Pakistan is serious about growth. Doing so is not easy. But there is no other choice,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, September 13th, 2014.
Reshaping thinking: IMF names Pakistani among most influential economists – The Express Tribune
 
Last edited:
Dubious

Dubious

RETIRED MOD
Jul 22, 2012
37,762
80
72,132
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chak Bamu said:
“The low export numbers tell us that Pakistanis have trouble producing good quality products that they can then sell to the outside world (and themselves),” he told The Express Tribune.
Click to expand...
Well 1 other issue may also be electricity and other resources as well as lack of quality control

Chak Bamu said:
“Bhutto legitimised the entry of sectarian clerics in politics by accepting the deeply flawed principle that a person’s religious belief ought to determine the extent of his or her rights as a citizen,” he said, noting that the flawed logic paved the way for sectarian politics that Ziaul Haq exploited.
Click to expand...
Yet people raise fingers on Zia over Bhutto! :o:
 
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
4,468
68
7,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akheilos said:
Well 1 other issue may also be electricity and other resources as well as lack of quality control


Yet people raise fingers on Zia over Bhutto! :o:
Click to expand...
I posted this article to start a series to celebrate people. I think focusing on their individual views would take us away from that objective. Its not the best thing to do, I admit, but otherwise this thread will become a miscellaneous chit-chat and trolling thread. I will edit the Original Post to delete some of his personal views.
 
syedali73

syedali73

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 2, 2008
6,067
60
13,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
We have had some very fine economists/bankers working in international institutions. Shuokat Aziz, Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi, Tareen, and many others were all internationally recognized but yielded nothing for Pakistan. Mr. Mahbub ul Haq was an exception though.
 
Last edited:
syedali73

syedali73

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 2, 2008
6,067
60
13,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Al Bhatti said:


As Prime minister and as well as finance minister, Aziz did extraordinarily well... statistics on Pakistan's economic growth has now grew at 8.4%— the second fastest growing economy in the world after China. Richard Haas, 2006

Click to expand...
These figures (if correct) have little to do with Aziz and more with 9/11.
 
Al Bhatti

Al Bhatti

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 16, 2009
5,686
6
4,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
His Excellency Mr. Shaukat Aziz, Prime Minister of Pakistan, was born in Karachi on 6th March 1949. He attended early education at Saint Patrick's School, Karachi and Abbottabad Public School, Abbottabad, Pakistan. In 1967, Mr. Aziz obtained a B.Sc. degree from Gordon College, Rawalpindi and later a MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Karachi in 1969.

Mr. Aziz started his career in 1969 when he joined Citibank, Karachi. He moved overseas in 1975 and has since served in several countries including the Philippines, Jordan, Greece, U.S.A., UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. His assignments included Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for the Asia Pacific Region; Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Corporate Planning Officer, Citicorp; Managing Director, Saudi American Bank, and Global Head, Private Banking for Citigroup. He was appointed Executive Vice President of Citibank in 1992 and has had 30 years of experience in global finance and international banking.

Mr. Aziz is a frequent speaker on international finance and has attended numerous forums, seminars and conferences on international finance as well as management courses at several universities. He has been a member of the Board of several Citibank owned entities including Saudi American Bank, Citi-Islamic Bank as well as several non-profit organizations.

In November 1999, Mr. Aziz was appointed as Pakistan's Minister of Finance with responsibility for finance, economic affairs, statistics, planning, development and revenue division. As Minister of Finance, Mr. Aziz is also Chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, Chairman of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization. Euromoney and The Banker have declared him Finance Minister of the year 2001. The democratically elected Government of Prime Minister Jamali had also retained him as Finance Minister, which indicated continuation of confidence in his Finance and Economic Reforms Agenda. Mr. Aziz was elected Senator of Pakistan's upper House of Senate in 2002.

Mr. Aziz was elected as Member National Assembly by elections from two constituencies, of Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan. He has retained one seat. Mr. Aziz was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 28, 2004. That was seen as a vote of confidence by the elected House of National Assembly of Pakistan and an acknowledgement by the nation of his dynamic leadership and financial management provided to the economic and financial institutions of Pakistan. From a long list of visible achievements in the field of economic generation only, two indicators can be cited: industrial growth which has shot up from 3.8% in 2001 to over 14% in 2004, along with the growth in 2000 from 3.9% to 6.4% in 2004. In 2005, the growth is estimated at 8.5%, second only to China in the region.

Biography of Shaukat Aziz

-------------

Mr. Shaukat Aziz served as Chief Executive of the Citibank's global wealth management business. H.E. Aziz has a long and successful career at Citibank, which he joined in 1969, and held a number of senior positions including Corporate Planning Officer for Citicorp, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Asia, Chief Country Officer in Malaysia and in Jordan. He serves as a Member of International Advisory Board of The Blackstone Group LP. He has been a Non-Executive Director of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc since June 16, 2009. He served as a board member of various Citibank subsidiaries, including CitiCorp. Islamic Bank and the Saudi American Bank. He is a member of several boards of directors and advisory boards for financial institutions, commercial enterprises and non-profit institutions around the world. His impressive career in global finance included roles in Pakistan, Greece, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. He served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2004 to 2007. He served as Finance Minister of Pakistan from 1999 to 2004, where he was responsible for finance, economic affairs, statistics division, planning and development and revenue divisions. He serves as a Member of Advisory Board at DNA Health Corp. He served as a Director of Mozido, LLC since January 28, 2013. He is a frequent speaker on economic, geopolitical, development and social issues. He was recognized for his achievements and named “Finance Minister of the Year“ in 2001 by Euromoney and The Banker magazines. He graduated at Gordon College Rawalpindi in 1967 and holds MBA at Institute of Business Administration Karachi in 1969.

Shaukat Aziz: Executive Profile & Biography - Businessweek
 
Contrarian

Contrarian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 23, 2006
11,572
4
10,721
Al Bhatti said:
As Prime minister and as well as finance minister, Aziz did extraordinarily well... statistics on Pakistan's economic growth has now grew at 8.4%— the second fastest growing economy in the world after China. Richard Haas, 2006

b6f1122ed45b639ce3a137a1bd7bb668.png
Click to expand...
syedali73 said:
These figures (if correct) have little to do with Aziz and more with 9/11.
Click to expand...
Factually incorrect. At no point in the entire decade did Pakistan ever post economic growth rate more than India.
Pakistan Govt's statistics are widely considered unreliable and have proven to be manipulated for domestic audiences.

Use any other resource - IMF, WB and you will find it was less than India's growth rate during that period.
 
F

FaujHistorian

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 20, 2011
12,272
43
13,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Contrarian said:
Factually incorrect. At no point in the entire decade did Pakistan ever post economic growth rate more than India.
Pakistan Govt's statistics are widely considered unreliable and have proven to be manipulated for domestic audiences.

Use any other resource - IMF, WB and you will find it was less than India's growth rate during that period.
Click to expand...
Here we go again

Must we get into this India vs. Pak $hit shoveling. If Pakistani side says it on a Pakistani forum, let it be. Trust me some Pakistani will challenge stuff.

Thank you
 
chauvunist

chauvunist

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2011
2,687
-3
6,385
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Contrarian said:
Factually incorrect. At no point in the entire decade did Pakistan ever post economic growth rate more than India.
Pakistan Govt's statistics are widely considered unreliable and have proven to be manipulated for domestic audiences.

Use any other resource - IMF, WB and you will find it was less than India's growth rate during that period.
Click to expand...

Yeah great India is developing by leaps and bounds and we are absolutely not interested in India at the moment...Please spare us from Indian BS in this thread as it is not about it..
 
Contrarian

Contrarian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 23, 2006
11,572
4
10,721
FaujHistorian said:
Here we go again

Must we get into this India vs. Pak $hit shoveling. If Pakistani side says it on a Pakistani forum, let it be. Trust me some Pakistani will challenge stuff.

Thank you
Click to expand...
Just wanted to point out facts Fauji, so that members can make an informed debate. Opinions can differ, facts can not.

acetophenol said:
Abdul Sathar Edhi
View attachment 107367
Abdul Sattar Edhi - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Click to expand...
I admire Edhi quite a lot. I read the amount and kind of work he has done in Karachi. Wonderful human being.
 
F

FaujHistorian

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 20, 2011
12,272
43
13,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Contrarian said:
Just wanted to point out facts Fauji, so that members can make an informed debate. Opinions can differ, facts can not.


I admire Edhi quite a lot. I read the amount and kind of work he has done in Karachi. Wonderful human being.
Click to expand...
Indo Pak stuff you brought was less to do with facts and more of the same old $hit-shoveling family business.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
45,883
91
88,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
54c6a80160d42.jpg


BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa have persuaded highly-rated British-Pakistani teenager Easah Suliman to sign his first professional contract with the club despite interest from elsewhere.

The 16-year-old, who can play across the defence and in midfield, was apparently on the radar of Valencia and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Birmingham-born Suliman has been with Villa since the age of eight and has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Premier League side on Friday.

Academy director Sean Kimberley told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted that Easah has signed his first professional contract with the club. Easah has been at the club through his foundation years at junior school and he’s a Birmingham lad who’s come through the local recruitment process.

“We’ve been able to develop young, local players over the years and it’s great that we can continue to do that with Easah. He’s going away with England U-17s next month and he’s continuing to make good progress both with them and here at Villa. He’s at the start of his career now and everything is in front of him.

“The key for him now is to continue to work hard, to maintain the same excellent attitude he has displayed so far and to continue to learn from his coaches. Having fought off competition from home and abroad for his signature, everyone here at Villa will help him get the most out of his abilities and we’re excited to work with him in the coming years.”

Suliman, who has captained England at youth level, represented Villa in both the Barclays U-18 Premier League and the FA Youth Cup, where Bayern scouts were believed to be watching him, last season.

Published in Dawn January 27th, 2015
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
kaonalpha The unsung achiever: Pakistani tops lists of ethical hackers of 2014 The Express Tribune Home Strategic & Foreign Affairs 7
Devil Soul Meet first Pakistani American who achieves rank of Captain in New York police Social & Current Events 0
SherDil Pakistani Digital Marketing Agency Achieves Google Certified Premier Partner Status Technology & Science 0
. Pakistani Economy Achieves 6% Growth rate Pakistan Economy 57
Devil Soul Pakistani-American doctor wins Nato Scientific Achievement Award 2016 Technology & Science 1
Dawood Ibrahim Pakistani-American wins NATO’s Scientific Achievement Award 2016 Americas 0
k!ng_0f_(~)3@rt$ Achievements of Some Pakistanis in 2015 General Photos & Multimedia 0
Devil Soul Robert Mazur: The man behind the downfall of a Pakistani's greatest commercial achievement Pakistan Economy 1
Winchester The unsung achiever: Pakistani tops lists of ethical hackers of 2014 Technology & Science 2
majesticpankaj Pakistan army has no achievement: Pakistani Defence Minister Pakistani Siasat 111

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top