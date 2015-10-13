Pakistani 3D animation studio gets mega grant from Epic Games

Pakistani 3D Animation Company based in Islamabad has received a mega grant from Epic Games Store, video game and software developer, and publisher.3rd World Studios was established in 2016, for the purpose of producing animated feature films.Epic Games has committed $100 million to support game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers that are doing amazing things with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.The animation studio boasts a team consists of sixty engineers and artists. The company previously made headlines with their animated feature film Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor.It is also the first studio in the world to utilise a game engine, (EPIC's UNREAL ENGINE) to produce animated feature films.The studio aims to employ out of the box solutions for creating stunning, international quality CG content, faster, cheaper than anyone else and plans on expanding towards end-to-end animation and VFX production services for commercials, series, and movies.