Pakistan’s untapped potential

Nearly 1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) annual report for 2018, the total contribution of travel and tourism to GDP was 2,349 billion Pakistani rupees, equivalent to 7.4 per cent of the GDP in 2017. The same report said investments in the sector totalled 410.4 billion Pakistani rupees in 2017, and that it is expected to rise by nearly 4 per cent over the next 10 years.

