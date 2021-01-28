What's new

Pakistan working with China to develop e-commerce platforms, says Envoy

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,752
-1
6,568
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan working with China to develop e-commerce platforms, says Envoy

  • "We require more investments into our cold chain industry and storage modernization. We are working with Chinese authorities to update our cold chain in logistics," he said.

In a move towards digitization, Pakistan is working with neighboring China to develop e-commerce platforms, informed Moin ul Haque Ambassador to China.

Pakistan is undergoing a really fast E-commerce development in the last few years, he said while talking to China Economic Net. "We are working with some of the Chinese companies to establish certain e-commerce platform in Pakistan as part of our poverty alleviation program called Ehsaas, which is doing very well."

"Being an agriculture country, a very strong, great economy, we need to modernize our agriculture. We need to have better seeds, a modern irrigation system, a high yield of our crops. Also, I think we lack investment or better infrastructure in our cold chain network. These are all very important areas in which China has a large success," said Moin while lauding China for alleviating 800 million people out of absolute poverty.

Moin ul Haque highlighted the role of modern technology in poverty alleviation in China. "The e-commerce platform has been used to market the farm products of the villages in China as a part of the poverty alleviation strategy. Farmers were given training about the use of mobile, how to e-commerce stores, branding of the products, etc. In 2020, e-commerce sale in China was about $18 trillion, the highest in the world. "

Haque mentioned the importance of cold chain and logistics in the agricultural industry chain.
"Because we lack infrastructure of cold chain and logistics, most of our farm products are wasted from farms to the market. We require more investments into our cold chain industry and storage modernization. We are working with Chinese authorities to update our cold chain in logistics," he said.

www.brecorder.com

Pakistan working with China to develop e-commerce platforms, says Envoy

"We require more investments into our cold chain industry and storage modernization. We are working with Chinese authorities to update our cold chain in logistics," he said.
www.brecorder.com
++++++++++++++++++
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,306
9
4,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
bring Paypal and Amazon to Pakistan and watch the billions pour in

Freelancers right now are really struggling to bring outside money inside the country
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,366
-37
53,002
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
bring Paypal and Amazon to Pakistan and watch the billions pour in

Freelancers right now are really struggling to bring outside money inside the country
Click to expand...
Paypal is a greedy corporate that charges excessive rate. Amazon basically sell overprice re import made in China products.

Pakistan need to work on a local courier or agency website that deal with China Taobao. The price is much affordable for Pakistanis.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom