Pakistan Won't Quickly Recover From Imran Khan's Shooting

Pakistan Won't Quickly Recover From Imran Khan's Shooting

Analysis by Mihir Sharma | Bloomberg
November 3, 2022 at 11:28 p.m. EDT
Almost 15 years ago, on a cold winter evening in Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s most popular politician was killed at a political rally, just weeks before elections that she was expected to win. When news came in late on Thursday evening that former prime minister Imran Khan — now unquestionably Pakistan’s dominant political figure — had been shot at a political rally, it was hard not to recall the turmoil following Benazir Bhutto’s assassination. For a brief moment before she died, it had looked like Pakistan was on its way to prolonged political stability. Since her murder, that stability has seemed difficult to achieve.


 
Army is behaving like those men who throw Acid on the girls who refused their proposal's, If they don't hold or consolidate the power they will make sure that Pakistan is burned to the ground.
 

