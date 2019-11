Pakistan Women win Top-5 spot at Tech Women 2019 with Child Protection pitch

their project designed to reduce child abuse in Pakistan through technology.

by providing them the access and opportunity needed to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and inspire women and girls in their communities.

ranging from IT to AI and digital media.

create a portal, Bacha-rg, to promote awareness of the issue of child abuse in Pakistan and of Mera Bacha, an existing government portal for reporting child sexual abuse cases.

“As awareness increases, we will manufacture wristbands for child protection, create community hubs and an AI chatbot for children, and deliver training for parents and teachers on recognizing and reporting child abuse.