Pakistan with religious extremism or progressive Pakistan

Pakistan with religious extremism or progressive Pakistan

  • Yes, Pakistan should move forward with religious extremism

  • No, Progressive Pakistan (Follow the footprint of other Muslim countries -Saudi, UAE etc)

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
I am totally agreed with her. The world has changed and everyone is looking for their people and working towards their future. But Pakistan is facing challenges from religious extremism.

I believed that Pakistan should not do:
1. NO one will care and listen to you if you beg the money from the others. also, your economy is dependent on others.
2. Pakistan is not a leader of Muslims, caretakers, or GOD's father. And, nobody cares.

It religious extremism is causing more challenges to Pakistan rather than giving benefits. UAE, Saudi, and other Muslim countries are moving forward with acceptance of the reality that religious extremism is not a solution. Now, most Muslim countries are ready to accept of existing of Israel and moving forward in the right direction.

NO one gives an extreme reaction to such incidents and even In India, Hindu extremism does not cause such an issue if anything happens in another country. below one is an example, We do also protects but in a better way.

Amazon Takes Down Some Listings With Hindu Symbols After India Backlash

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in India.
So what's your opinion?

 
Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

Jul 10, 2018
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Afghanistan will never become progressive like other Muslim nations which includes Malaysia, Middle east, Indonesia, Jordan, Turkey etc.

The people of these four nations are blinded by extreme religious sentiment. Fanaticism cannot be easily eliminated from these countries.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Religious extremists or radicalized elements are not in the government in Pakistan, rather masses doesn't elect them.

On the contrary these religious extremists, the radicalized hindutvadis are in the government in India, yes some call it extremist nationalism.

In Pakistan these elements are always at the fringe.

In India they are at the helm of affairs.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
This gentleman Tariq gora is an expat Pakistani settled in canada, earn his bread and butter by criticism of Pakistan army, pandering to India, most of his subscribers are from India or indians in US Canada.

And people knew about arzoo kazmi and Taha Siddiqui, check arzoo kazmi talking to Pakistan hater gaurav Arya, her viewers are all indians....

So this is all about earnings money through youtube by click bait topic, bring in Pakistan and India, indians will pour in.

You are an example

Also pandering and eulogizing indians is a prerequisite, bashing Pakistan too.

And they lived happily ever after...
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
We should differentiate between radical Islam and Islam itself, nothing wrong with being highly religious. I bet the number of Hijab women in Pakistan is much less than in Indonesia,

 
