Hope Pakistan takes this as an opportunity to create the oversight mechanisms so it is not placed into this kind of a position again. It should also built up an independent national mining company run on a commercial basis that pays royalties to the state in the form of gold (which will hopefully keep appreciating, year on year, for the foreseeable future and help stabilize the Rupee) that can go into the national reserves to back up the currency. It should be part of a plan to allow the state the means so that it never have to go back to the IMF or WB or any other borrower.Finally it’s time to Dig Baby Dig.