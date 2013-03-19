Pakistan secured 52 votes from the 54-member United Nations Economic and Social Council and is re-elected to the Committee for Programme and Coordination



Fahad Zulfikar 17 Sep 2020







Pakistan wins election to key UN body * Pakistan secured 52 votes from the 54-member United Nations Economic and Social Council and is re-elected to the Committee for Programme and Coordination

(Karachi) Pakistan has been re-elected to the United Nations (UN) Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC) during an election in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It secured 52 votes from the 54-member ECOSOC, a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday.It stated, "Pakistan’s reelection to the CPC reflects Pakistan’s meaningful engagement within the United Nations as well as its contributions in the areas of international economic cooperation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."The Committee functions as the main subsidiary organ of ECOSOC and the UN General Assembly for Planning, Programming and Coordination of the work of the United Nations.The CPC is also charged with reviewing UN programmes and making recommendations to the UN Secretary General on translating legislativemandates into programmatic activities."Pakistan’s presence at the Committee will help us contribute to the effective formulation of the programmes and budget planning of the United Nations," the foreign office added.Pakistan has been a member of 34-member Committee since 1973, and with its latest reelection, would serve on it from 2021 to 2023 for another three-year term.Pakistan is also presently serving as the President of ECOSOC at the United Nations which is one of the principal organs of the UN and the central platform for economic and social development.---------------------------