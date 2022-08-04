Pakistan wins against Scotland with 3 goals to 2 in CWG 2022 | PHF .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Pakistan Hockey Team on Instagram: "And it's a wrap. #TeamGreen has beaten Scotland with 3 goals to 2. #PakistanHockey #CommonWealthGames2022 #TheMax #PHF"
Pakistan Hockey Team on Instagram: "As Pakistan takes on Scotland today in a must-win situation, let's all set alarms and root for our green team. ARE YOU EXCITED!!! #PakistanHockey #PakistanHockeyFederation #PHF #CommonwealthGames2022 #PakVsScot"
