Pakistan wins against Scotland with 3 goals to 2 in CWG 2022 | PHF .

Pakistan wins against Scotland with 3 goals to 2 in CWG 2022

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554913044542750720



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554842255638364161




Pakistan Hockey Team on Instagram: "And it's a wrap. #TeamGreen has beaten Scotland with 3 goals to 2. #PakistanHockey #CommonWealthGames2022 #TheMax #PHF"

Pakistan Hockey Team on Instagram: "As Pakistan takes on Scotland today in a must-win situation, let's all set alarms and root for our green team. ARE YOU EXCITED!!! #PakistanHockey #PakistanHockeyFederation #PHF #CommonwealthGames2022 #PakVsScot"

#Follow PHF on Social Media :pakistan:
 
I agree...

We need (whichever) Government to focus on Hockey. It is just as important as Cricket.

Personally, I don't like cricket at all & occasionally enjoy a good Hockey game. But our Hockey Federation is crap because there aren't enough funds.

Sponsors is a major issue.
 

