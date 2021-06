Govt to use all resources for Balochistan's progress

Pakistan will rise faster next time PTI comes to power: PM Imran Premier assures people of Balochistan that his government will "use all of our resources" for province's progress.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed that Pakistan would "rise faster" next time the PTI government was elected.He made the comment while speaking about economic growth figures at a ceremony in Ziarat. At the outset of his speech, the premier prayed for the families of four Frontier Corps soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Quetta a day earlier.The premier said the country was "getting out of a very difficult time", adding that the opposition parties had been "making noise" that his government would fail ever since it came to power."They [opposition parties] were afraid that if this government took Pakistan out of a difficult economic time, their political shops would be closed. They kept saying for over two years that our country and economy have been destroyed."Last year, the economic growth rate was projected at 0.5 per cent when "conditions were really bad" and analysts said a similar growth rate would be expected in the current fiscal year, the premier said.However, when figures released by the National Accounts Committee last week — projecting 3.94 per cent economic growth this fiscal year — were made public, "the entire opposition said these figures were incorrect because if they were correct, it would mean the [opposition] had been lying," he added.Prime Minister Imran said his government "considers Balochistan ours" in a way that previous governments had not done. Previous governments had not spent money on the province's development, he said, adding that his government would "use all of our resources in this difficult time" to ensure progress."We are under so much debt due to previous governments [that] all our money goes towards paying installments. We have very little money to spend on people. Despite this, we have given as much funds to Balochistan as we could have. My governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab tell me often that