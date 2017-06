Milgem final deal is expected to be signed within this year !

T-129 Atak deal is also expected to be signed within this year or beginning of 2018 !

SM trainer aircraft agreement signed in this year !

Mini-submarine deal is also signed between STM and Pakistan !

Agosta class submarine upgrade is also signed !

Korkut CIWS platform will be tested in Pakistan for close range aerial defense system.

Who knows what is proceeding under the table !



It seems Pakistan and Turkey relations are deeper than visible so It wouldn't be a pipe dream to expect much deeper and bigger JV or partnership projects between two brother states.

