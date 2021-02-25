pakistan will remain in FATF grey list

Pakistan to remain on FATF's 'grey list' till June

February 25, 2021Some 'serious deficiencies' remain and so Pakistan will continue to remain 'under increased monitoring', says FATFThe Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Thursday that Pakistan will remain on its "grey list" till June, when the next plenary meeting will take place.FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer, while making the announcement at the end of a four-day plenary meeting, said that the global financial watchdog has found Pakistan has completed 24 of 27 points pertaining to terror financing.Pleyer said while considerable progress has been made, some "serious deficiencies" remain and so Pakistan will continue to remain "under increased monitoring".