Pakistan will provide aid to poor countries: PM Imran

1626539441186.png


Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that we are making will provide aid to poor countries.

Addressing a rally in Bagh on Saturday, he said that a poor family sells everything for treatment but free treatment can be provided from any hospital with a health card started by the PTI government. The prime minister said we are also striving for a welfare state.

“We have given health cards to all citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the PM said and added we will provide health insurance to all Kashmiris by the end of the year.

The PM said we are trying to bring power under the rule of law and we are fighting for the future of our country. Unfortunately, we have never tried to stand on our own two feet but lived on debts. “The Pakistan we are trying to make, we will help the poor countries,” he said.

He said that countries with rule of law for all its citizens, rich and poor, alike had achieved progress and were prosperous whereas nations with two different sets of rules had doomed.

The premier said that no nation on earth could aspire to rise unless there was uniform set of laws for all the people.

“Those nations were destroyed who had no regard for rule of law or who had different rules for the rich and the poor,” he said, regretting that in Pakistan, the justice system could not nab the big fish.

Amid clapping and slogans by the huge gathering, the prime minister referred to creation of State of Madina by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), in which no one was regarded as above the law.

In an apparent reference to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, the prime minister said that those leaders could not fight the case of the country who had their properties, wealth and business abroad.

He said he would live and die for Pakistan as he had no stakes outside the country, otherwise he would have never replied to US “absolutely not”.

On the other hand, the other rulers would have allowed drone attacks inside the country, he added.

The prime minister linking his party’s struggle for the future of the country, young generations and rule of law, declared that the people in Kashmir ‘would never accept, liars, cowardice and corrupt as their leaders’.

Pakistan will provide aid to poor countries: PM Imran

The PM said we will provide health insurance to all Kashmiris by the end of the year
dunyanews.tv
 
