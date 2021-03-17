What's new

Pakistan will plant 50 Million Olive Trees - Rs 500 Billion expected annual income

Pakistan will plant 50 Million Olive Trees under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami.
4 Million Wild olive trees would be grafted to make them Fruiting.
10% of the trees being planted under the ten billion tree Tsunami project will be Fruit Trees.
(These fruit trees alone could produce enough food to feed the entire population of Pakistan... given 10% of 10 billion = 1 Billion)

 
There is a huge corruption going on in these projects as well. I have submitted all papet work including land record and survey and yet didnt get any plants as promised. They are all sold and money taken by officials.
 
