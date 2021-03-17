Pakistan will plant 50 Million Olive Trees - Rs 500 Billion expected annual income

War Thunder
Pakistan will plant 50 Million Olive Trees under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami.
4 Million Wild olive trees would be grafted to make them Fruiting.
10% of the trees being planted under the ten billion tree Tsunami project will be Fruit Trees.
(These fruit trees alone could produce enough food to feed the entire population of Pakistan... given 10% of 10 billion = 1 Billion)
