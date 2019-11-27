Pakistan to soon become self-sufficient in manufacturing of medical equipment: Fawad Pakistan to soon become self-sufficient in manufacturing of medical equipment: Fawad

'Pakistan will now produce heart stents, x-ray, dialysis machines locally' Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said a unit to produce medical equipment in the country locally has been established in Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

Pakistan to soon become self-sufficient in manufacturing of medical equipment: FawadSeptember 26, 2020Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan will soon become self-sufficient in producing medical equipment.Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said that a medical industrial unit will be established at Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.He said that 1100 ventilators are being produced monthly in the country and a vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be available by the start of next year.He said Pakistan is also working on local manufacturing of X-ray and dialysis machines.He said that 30 million syringes will be manufactured locally to administer vaccine of COVID-19.Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said local manufacturing of all this equipment would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs1.4 billion, Chaudhry Fawad said. He added that we will now produce Injections, Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stents, Dialysis machines in Pakistan.