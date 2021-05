CrazyZ said: If we take this approach we would forfeit any remaining good will. That's not a wise decision. Pakistan should continue to work with USA against Al Qaeda types. Click to expand...

Preposterous.. when it's the US that has been funding/supporting groups like Al Qaeda, ISIS etc in the first place, US does not want peace in the region, and neither should Pakistan voluntarily swallow the same bitter bill and say 'Thank You' like it has been doing for decades only to get 'Do More' and get sanctioned regardless. Its about time our establishment put our national interests first for once.. that also means we would have to forfeit any extra shabash points.. that may otherwise warrant expatriates like yourself to speed up their US citizenship application.. I Know its selfish of us but we can't sacrifice national interests for Your convenience..