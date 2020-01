India had successfully convinced American administration (Obama's regime) to cut-off relations with Pakistan and develop friendly ones with Iran. The plan was to get a successful nuclear deal for Iran by convincing Israel and America. In response, Indians would help them to replace the supply route from Pakistan to Iran (Chahbahar) for NATO/ISAF Forces. US Military Establishment was unsure about India’s capability to implement the blueprints because of the heavy presence of the Taliban and other groups on the Iran/Afghan border. Americans sensed the reason of India’s enforcement of this strategy. Instead of helping Americans, this idea would practically only serve India’s interest which was to open another front against Pakistan similar to Afghanistan. This would in turn further destabilize Pakistan through the terrorist regimes.Despite close relations with India, Israel had shown disagreement over the US/Iran nuclear deal which was later gradually reversed in Trump administration. India has already lost a huge amount of investment in Afghanistan. The majority of terrorist regimes, that were being used by the Indian establishment, have already been neutralized by the Pakistan military in on Pak/Afghan border.