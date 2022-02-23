Pakistan will negotiate S400 sale from Russia

Correct me if I am wrong! Because I don't know much about the missiles, aircrafts, subs or whatever weapons so I generally stay away from those topics here. Question is: Why can't Pakistan follow a North Korea model in defense spending? The main threat is from India and so cover the Indian landscape with untold numbers of missiles deployed along a long border. No amount of air defense system would be able to stop them. So a mutually assured destruction but in a conventional way?? If North Korea has established a credible defense by the threat of obliterating Seoul and much else through relentless bombardment so can Pakistan and Pakistan is far ahead of NK in conventional defense. Heck, even Hamas and Hezbollah can exact a toll on a much stronger, super-power backed Israel to make war not an easy choice for Israel.



Sometimes I feel countries buy these expensive defense systems because of some stale mindset about 'defense' matters or because of some $ick measuring contest or some internal corruption. And I am not talking about just Pakistan. I see other countries buying sophisticated weapons which they may never use or have a need for or could at least have something like the NK model of defense--a defense rooted in mutual conventional destruction. Set back your enemy's economy decades to ensure no war in the present.



Or I am missing something obvious here....