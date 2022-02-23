Pakistan will negotiate S400 sale from Russia

Why not go for s-500 ?During Imran Khan's visit, Pakistan will negotiate S400 delivery to Pakistan. ARYNEWS.
And why is that???Doubt this is true, even if it is, never will happen.
Just like the recent hype created regarding the Turkish-Pakistani FighterIK: *looks at table and asks* "what is that?"
Putin: *grins* ... "that's Russian-Pakistani S-400"
If we are going for these toys which i dont think is true , it means we had funds tooFinancially, Pakistan does not qualify. Russia needs money.
Very expensive and not for sale yet.
If we are going for these toys which i dont think is true , it means we had funds too
Han bhai agar pabandi lagwani he ha US sa to keun na bada item purchase karainSurely S-500 makes more sense.
Han bhai agar pabandi lagwani he ha US sa to keun na bada item purchase karain