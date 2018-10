There is, however, little truth to this narrative. Take, for example, the case of M5 motorway project. Its tender documents barred firms, which were not nominees of the Communist party, from participating in the bidding process altogether. Moreover, the Exim Bank of China financed those firms that imported raw material including cement and purchased equipment from China – instead of buying from local manufacturers.

It means that these projects effectively stimulated a declining Chinese economy – at the expense of Islamabad’s.

say no to foreign aid