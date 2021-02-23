Pakistan will get New Air Defence system within this Year - CAS on ARY News .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Breaking News
Pakistan will get New Air Defence system this Year according to Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan . While till completion of 100 years of Pakistan i.e 2047 , PAF will be fully converted into 5th generation Air force . He also said that Indian PM Modi used IAF for his political gains during Feb 2019 .
