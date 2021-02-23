What's new

Pakistan will get New Air Defence system within this Year - CAS on ARY News .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,604
3
4,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Breaking News

Pakistan will get New Air Defence system this Year according to Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan . While till completion of 100 years of Pakistan i.e 2047 , PAF will be fully converted into 5th generation Air force . He also said that Indian PM Modi used IAF for his political gains during Feb 2019 .


CAS 3.jpg




CAS 2.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom