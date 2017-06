AINA



National Security Committee at its meeting in Islamabad today emphatically stated thatthe meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also renewed its commitment towards regional and international peace. It also strongly condemned the recent incident of terror in Kabul and resolved to remain steadfast and resolute in support of Afghan peop. The participants voiced concerns on deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and strongly rejected the baseless allegations on Pakistan in that context.Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will participate in the two day Meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at Astana in Kazakhstan beginning from tomorrow. Pakistan has observer status at SCO and will become its full member at Astana. The decision, in principle, to give membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held at Ufa in Russia in 2015. On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.FO Spokesperson says Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief. In Iran, one person died and twelve others were injured in two separate terrorist attacks on parliament building and mausoleum of Ayatullah Khomeini in Teheran today.Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Iranian Parliament and mausoleum of Imam Khomeini. In a statement, Foreign office Spokesperson said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief.The understanding came at a meeting between Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Romanian Ambassador Nicolae Gola in Islamabad . In his remarks, the Federal Minister also mentioned Pakistan’s commitment to combat terrorism and extremism. The Romanian Ambassador says that Pakistan is extremely important country with a rich culture, working democracy and a vibrant economy .Saad rafique says new locomotives will enhance capacity of pakistan railways to meet growing need of country. An agreement was signed between Pakistan Railways and a US company General Electric in Islamabad today to bring further improvement in the railways system. Under the agreement, GE will provide 20 locomotives to Pakistan Railways. Addressing on this occasion, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that new locomotives will enhance capacity of Pakistan Railways to meet growing need of the country. He said this is the continuation of earlier agreement of 55 locomotives having 4000 horse power.Private Power and Infrastructure Board has approved time line for the completion of four Thar coal-fired power projects of 1650 megawatt cumulative capacity. The meeting of PPIB held in Islamabad today with Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the chair reviewed progress on different power projects. Khawaja Muhammad Asif while speaking on the occasion said Bin Qasim power plants will generate 1320 megawatt power and first unit will begin its production in November this year.U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Middle East countries' actions against American ally Qatar over Islamist militants. In a twitter message Trump has termed the Arab States decision as their support for terrorism as this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism. Senior White House official said that Trump later spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman and stressed the need for Gulf unity.In UK, general elections would be held on Thursday as today is the last day of election campaign. Each of the 650 parliamentary constituencies will elect one Member of Parliament to the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament.