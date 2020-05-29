Pakistan will begin using drones to monitor highways

Pakistan will begin using drones to monitor highways - DroneDJ The Pakistan National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) will soon begin using drones to monitor main roads to control traffic flow.

The Pakistan National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) will soon begin using drones to monitor highways and motorways to control traffic flow. The drones are also meant to help police quickly respond to crimes and chase down criminals.The drones will be in the air in the coming weeks after a successful virtual conference was held at the NHMP headquarters on Friday. The drones will be positioned at a few key points along the highways and motorways, with more expected to join.The drones are a part of the Pakistan National Highways and Motorways Police’s (NHMP) five-year plan to modernize its operations to keep up with future requirements.A primary use mentioned is that the drones will allow traffic flow to be monitored and remotely controlled around the clock. This makes sense as installing stationary cameras to cover the highways and motorways would cost a lot more than using drones to monitor multiple road sections.The drones are also expected to catch criminals and track their movements along the roads. This will definitely allow the police force to improve response times and locate a criminal driving down the road.As far as we can see, there aren’t any rules governing how the police can use the drones once in the air. It will be interesting to see if they begin using it to hand out speeding fines or identify people, which could cause a few issues when it comes to privacy.