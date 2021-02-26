What's new

Pakistan will be most impacted by US, NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan: Senior US military commander

Dalit

Dalit

LMAO US generals and their lies. Look at them now. Sobbing and hoping Pakistan self-destructs. I can understand why US military establishment feels humiliated at the hands of Pakistan. Two decades in Afghanistan and nothing to show for. Empty handed and angry as always.

LOL at Afghan refugee threat. Don't worry American general. We did our homework. We didn't build the fence for nothing. Aren't these the same US generals that were predicting the end of Pakistani existence every other week when their TTP foot soldiers were wreaking havoc on Pak soil?

Look at these American generals taunting Pakistan with security blackmail. They are giggling at the prospect of terrorism in Pakistan. The day these attacks happen we will return the favor. We got the address of the sponsor of such attacks.
 

lols once taliban officially become ruler of Afg ,indian proxies will be hunted and there will be peace in the region!

safrooni turds are showing their desperation everyday!
 
Trango Towers

Dalit said:
LMAO US generals and their lies. Look at them now. Sobbing and hoping Pakistan self-destructs. I can understand why US military establishment feels humiliated at the hands of Pakistan.

LOL at Afghan refugee threat. Don't worry American general. We did our homework. We didn't build the fence for nothing.
The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairs
 
Dalit

Dalit

Trango Towers said:
The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairs
The US generals are the main threat to Pakistan. Always have been and always will be. Pentagon, CIA and the US military are all ardent haters of Pakistan. It puts Indian hatred for Pakistan to second tier.
 
newb3e said:
lols once taliban officially become ruler of Afg ,indian proxies will be hunted and there will be peace in the region!

safrooni turds are showing their desperation everyday!
US military commander a safrooni turd
 
Trango Towers said:
The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairs
Serious question what will the taliban do not trolling how will they free up kashmir .
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mrc said:
WTF.. BLA and TTP has been given safe shelter in Afghanistan by US...
In broad daylight. Why shouldn't we have returned the favor? The American security apparatus just hasn't gotten over their delusions. The US generals wanted to denuclearise Pakistan so badly. It just didn't happen. They are bitter. So bitter and angry. Look at the faces. If these American generals had it their way, they would have continued their bloody crusade against Pakistan for an eternity. These US generals are obsessed with Pakistan. It has become a personal vendetta for the Pentagon and CIA to dismember, hurt and humiliate Pakistan. Two decades of continuous Pakistan obsession. Day in day out. I can understand the poor US general. What is he going to do now after his Pakistan obsession is being snatched from him?
 
hmmn, before the yanks came there were NO suicide bombings in Pakistan or any of these terrorist outfits that enjoy the shelter under the pseudo demagogue established by the west called kabul gov. we had the the most peace from afghanistan.

BUT what have we got from having yanks in afghanistan. economic destruction, terrorism, destabilization and covert war to balkanise Pakistan. in which the indians have masterbational fantasies that Pakistan will cease existence by 2015.

So get out and stay out.
 
Path-Finder said:
hmmn, before the yanks came there were NO suicide bombings in Pakistan or any of these terrorist outfits that enjoy the shelter under the pseudo demagogue established by the west called kabul gov. we had the the most peace from afghanistan.

BUT what have we got from having yanks in afghanistan. economic destruction, terrorism, destabilization and covert war to balkanise Pakistan. in which the indians have masterbational fantasies that Pakistan will cease existence by 2015.

So get out and stay out.
Please do not forget that before the US there was USSR in Afghanistan and what happened to Pakistan during that period.
 
