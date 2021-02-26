Pakistan will be most impacted by US, NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan: Senior US military commander

Tejas Spokesman
Because of the possibility of unconstrained refugee flow, because of the possibility of new terrorist attacks in Pakistan that could ramp up as a result of this, he says.
The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairsLMAO US generals and their lies. Look at them now. Sobbing and hoping Pakistan self-destructs. I can understand why US military establishment feels humiliated at the hands of Pakistan.
LOL at Afghan refugee threat. Don't worry American general. We did our homework. We didn't build the fence for nothing.
The US generals are the main threat to Pakistan. Always have been and always will be. Pentagon, CIA and the US military are all ardent haters of Pakistan. It puts Indian hatred for Pakistan to second tier.The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairs
US military commander a safrooni turdlols once taliban officially become ruler of Afg ,indian proxies will be hunted and there will be peace in the region!
safrooni turds are showing their desperation everyday!
Serious question what will the taliban do not trolling how will they free up kashmir .The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairs
From Kabul to Delhi? So simple, so logical. May be not.The US will use its proxies to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism but as taliban free up Kashmir and Americas darling India will be in our cross hairs
In broad daylight. Why shouldn't we have returned the favor? The American security apparatus just hasn't gotten over their delusions. The US generals wanted to denuclearise Pakistan so badly. It just didn't happen. They are bitter. So bitter and angry. Look at the faces. If these American generals had it their way, they would have continued their bloody crusade against Pakistan for an eternity. These US generals are obsessed with Pakistan. It has become a personal vendetta for the Pentagon and CIA to dismember, hurt and humiliate Pakistan. Two decades of continuous Pakistan obsession. Day in day out. I can understand the poor US general. What is he going to do now after his Pakistan obsession is being snatched from him?WTF.. BLA and TTP has been given safe shelter in Afghanistan by US...
Please do not forget that before the US there was USSR in Afghanistan and what happened to Pakistan during that period.hmmn, before the yanks came there were NO suicide bombings in Pakistan or any of these terrorist outfits that enjoy the shelter under the pseudo demagogue established by the west called kabul gov. we had the the most peace from afghanistan.
BUT what have we got from having yanks in afghanistan. economic destruction, terrorism, destabilization and covert war to balkanise Pakistan. in which the indians have masterbational fantasies that Pakistan will cease existence by 2015.
So get out and stay out.
Ever wonder why border is being fenced ?
Who said Delhi....you are so stupid. Kashmir is not Delhi. And we don't want Delhi. But Kashmir...well thats not going anywhereFrom Kabul to Delhi? So simple, so logical. May be not.