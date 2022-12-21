Pakistan Whitewashed by England Shows Mentality of the Nation!

Several technical and some non-technical reason are/will be given for Pakistan Whitewashed by England but I have one liner for them:

"Nation has no authentic thinking!".



To elaborate, we can't think until Gora shows us what and how.

We only can copy and mimic like monkeys.



Even TV programs, gora have reality shows, our channels started reality shows.

Goras have crime programs our channels started airing crime programs.



This is everywhere. Education, entertainment, sports etc.

The biggest institution, Army, is prime example. When gora change fatigues they also change it. Even how to hold weapons.