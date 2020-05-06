Pakistan, we would have easily won the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups,” claimed Aamir Sohail .

/ Register

    Aamir Sohail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not winning World Cup after 1992
    KARACHI: Former Test opener Aamir Sohail has blamed ex-captain and fast bowling icon Wasim Akram for Pakistan not winning any World Cup after 1992.

    Aamir said Wasim was made the captain of the national side in the last-minute till the 2003 World Cup and he feels that is a big reason for their failure to win a World Cup after 1992.

    “It’s very simple. Put the 1992 World Cup to one side and talk about the 1996 World Cup. In 1995, Ramiz Raja was captain. Saleem Malik was the captain before that, he was very successful and if he could have spent one more year as captain then Wasim would not have been leading the side,” left-handed Aamir remarked.

    “If you look at what happened till 2003, there was this persistence before every World Cup to remove the captain and put Wasim Akram in that role,” he claimed.

    The 53-year-old Aamir also said that Wasim’s biggest contribution was to make sure Pakistan didn’t win a World Cup after 1992.

    “Look, the biggest contribution by Wasim Akram for Pakistan cricket was making sure Pakistan does not win a World Cup after 92. Imran Khan should be very grateful to him, and he is, by awarding him the presidential award. If he [Wasim] was sincere with Pakistan, we would have easily won the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups,” claimed Aamir.

    Aamir who was a part of the 1992 World Cup-winning side, also said that this matter should be investigated.

    “All of this drama happened for a reason. This should be investigated. The culprit behind all this should be brought to the forefront,” Aamir, who played his last World Cup in 1996, concluded.

    Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2020

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1554858
     
    It is Pakistani way of shuffle before key Cups , suspend players or not select players for mediocre reasons

    Only time there was a stable environment was during Imran Khan's era and Javed Miandad as vice captain Imran controlled his players and who was selected and played for his squad as Captain , he did not took the selection committee's none sense

    The teams under Imran Khan were fairly stable , same group of players playing regularly and playing long test series to polish their skills 5 Test Series and then 3-5 ODI this was a basic format and we also used to play alot of Tri Series , with West Indies / Australia or other nations
     
    Is he alluding to fixing?

    Mai nahin maanta!

    @xeuss
     
