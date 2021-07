River Inflows (Mean) Today Last Year (Daily Basis) Average

Last 5-Years

(10-Daily Basis,

2016-17 to 2020-21) Average

Last 10-Years

(10-Daily Basis,

2011-12 to 2020-21) Indus at Tarbela 136.6 184.8 188.2 193.2 Kabul at Nowshera 37.6 63.1 60.9 64.3 Jhelum at Mangla 38.9 46.0 46.3 48.9 Chenab at Marala(at 0600 hrs) 51.1 67.7 72.6 70.9 Total 264.2 361.6 368.0 377.3