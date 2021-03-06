“Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari billionaires." said PM Imran Khan

PaklovesTurkiye
Dec 1, 2015
Yousaf Gillani is corrupt person, his assets should be reviewed: PM Imran
by Web Desk March 6, 2021 in News
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani was an extremely corrupt person, therefore his assets should be reviewed.
He said this while addressing the National Assembly session after securing the simple majority in vote of confidence from the parliament in Islamabad. He had decided to take the vote of confidence after the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate elections on Islamabad’s general seat against former prime minister Gillani.
PM Imran said they knew for the last one month that money was being collected for the Senate elections. The purpose behind secret balloting was to defeat Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, he said adding that he was ashamed of whatever happened during the polls.
“We are bringing electoral machines like in the US to ensure that elections are free, fair and transparent,” he said. He also once again criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Imran Khan lashed out at the opposition leaders for their corruption and trying to pressurize him to give them NRO.
“Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari billionaires. Zardari is famous all over the world as MR 10 percent and films and documentaries have been made on him. While, Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur Rehman has always been a corrupt man.
“Nawaz has fled abroad after looting the country for 30 years. PPP and PML-N looted the country with both hands after getting the NRO from Musharraf. They started blackmailing me on the FATF to get NRO,” he said.
He said Pakistan was placed in the FATF’s grey list during PML-N’s era and not during his tenure. He also said that the biggest pressure on him was of inflation.
He said foreign debt had climbed from 6,000 billion to 30,000 billion rupees.
https://www.dialoguepakistan.com/yo...atYwcGiNzS4mAA3xFTUkCvbwmuaAxd2E2wmJt-kdPPrfo
10 percent and films and documentaries have been made on him," said Imran Khan.
