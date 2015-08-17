Pakistan was determined to kill Indians if Pak had suffered causalities on 26 Feburary

El Sidd said: PTI humiliated Pakistan and Pakistanis to give Modi the rhetoric in India Click to expand...

You can’t stop modi zombies and there rhetoric. Even if we killed them they would have claimed victory with fake news nazi propaganda factory. Some examples:- They claim to have killed people in Balakot with special bombs that left the tin roof buildings completely intact and killed everyone inside- They claimed AbhiNoneDone shot down an F16- They claimed they killed 40-50 Chinese in GalwanWe already one upped them in our action. No matter what more we would have done they would have come up with more fantasies to feed to their zombie populace’s ego and it would have been an unquestionable “fact”.