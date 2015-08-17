What's new

Pakistan was determined to kill Indians if Pak had suffered causalities on 26 Feburary

So happy that bloodshed was prevented. We may never know IAF did that deliberately or made a mistake about coordinates.. Anyway, it is Allah's mercy
 
Those seem to be convinced by his approach should also follow this strategy in their personal lives as well. Suppose a house gets sprayed at with multiple bullets and those bound to protect should instead of immediately paying in kind first verify if any one got wacked or injured then devise a day loneplan on how to take revenge, win win kinda scene for everyone.
 
that is different.. if he had escaped, then your suggestion shd be followed. But if he is still there and a threat, then should be tackled..
 
You can’t stop modi zombies and there rhetoric. Even if we killed them they would have claimed victory with fake news nazi propaganda factory. Some examples:

- They claim to have killed people in Balakot with special bombs that left the tin roof buildings completely intact and killed everyone inside

- They claimed AbhiNoneDone shot down an F16

- They claimed they killed 40-50 Chinese in Galwan

We already one upped them in our action. No matter what more we would have done they would have come up with more fantasies to feed to their zombie populace’s ego and it would have been an unquestionable “fact”.
 
Pakistanis will not forgive nor forget the cowardly defence of the blessed Vaterland. PM just wanted to make peace with modi and become some sufi sage
 
