Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1626024901621.png


  • Pakistan's envoy Mansoor Ahmad Khan says more international cooperation is needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's govt.
  • Envoy expresses concern that a worsening situation in Afghanistan could trigger a fresh wave of refugees crossing into Pakistan.
  • Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, warns that deployment of militias could make things worse.


KABUL: Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan urged the international community on Saturday to strengthen the country's security forces, warning that deploying militiamen against Taliban could worsen the situation in the war-torn country.

The Taliban have launched a blistering offensive across Afghanistan since early May, capturing a vast swath of the country as US forces leave the country after 20 years.

With the group claiming to control 85% of the country, several warlords have started mobilising fighters to defend their territory and back government forces against the Taliban.

But Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, warned that this could make things worse.

"If things translate into some kind of warfare between militias and Taliban, it will be dangerous," Khan said in an interview with AFP.

"Therefore, it is important that Afghan government's capacity to defend these attacks and these security challenges is strengthened."

On Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan — whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 — vowed to back government forces fighting against the group.


Pakistan's envoy Khan said more international cooperation was needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which he said was a "legitimate government at the moment in Afghanistan".

"Therefore all the countries, the international community, have to extend all possible support to Afghanistan in dealing with the security challenges," Khan said.

He also expressed concern that a worsening situation in Afghanistan could trigger a fresh wave of refugees crossing into Pakistan.

"If the situation continues to worsen and deteriorate in Afghanistan... there can be an influx of refugees because of very close cross-border cultural contexts and religious context existing between our two societies," he said.

"Our first effort or first focus is to avoid things going into that direction," he said, insisting that a political solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

"If there is an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, it will be in the interest of not only Afghanistan but all of Afghanistan's neighbours."


Titanium100

Titanium100

This is what I was talking about this is a subtle warning saying we will come in full force if things don't fall into our way...

Some people thought I was trolling or what not.. I know my analysis.. This is exactly what Erdogan said before he blitz Syria refugees and economy.. Alot of people will Insha-allah soon witness the full force and might of PK..
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Titanium100 said:
This is what I was talking about this is a subtle warning saying we will come in full force if things don't fall into our way...

Some people thought I was trolling or what not.. I know my analysis.. This is exactly what Erdogan said before he blitz Syria.. Alot of people will Insha-allah soon witness the full force of Pakistan..
Em sorry no,
1 Pakistan has much better knowledge of this region compared to others, so Pakistan will never push for full military solutions,
2 Pakistan military and political powers are more worried about local investment and hold power instead of focusing on the national interests.
3 When Pakistan cant clean its own backyard you think Pakistan can achieve what much stronger countries wasnt able to.
4 Pakistan will simply support pro Pakistan groups thats it like it did before
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Darth Vader said:
Em sorry no,
1 Pakistan has much better knowledge of this region compared to others, so Pakistan will never push for full military solutions,
2 Pakistan military and political powers are more worried about local investment and hold power instead of focusing on the national interests.
3 When Pakistan cant clean its own backyard you think Pakistan can achieve what much stronger countries wasnt able to.
4 Pakistan will simply support pro Pakistan groups thats it like it did before
Get outta here.. Pakistan is not here to fight the Taliban.. Not an enemy to the Taliban but it won't allow any spoilers to prolong the war...... as the envoy said here.. This is a warning and believe it or not Pakistan will deploy heavy and big time.. Destroy anything on it's path until it gets what it seeks which is peace perferably power-sharing between taliban and afghan gov't but it won't tolerate separatism or prolonged conflict that can cause chaos refugees and economical crisis on it's borders.. Again Pakistan is not enemy to the taliban and it actully perfers the IEA since they are the most powerful side but make no mistake it will help the stronger sides IEA/AFG eliminate any sort of separatism, warlords or all of that weak small things that can raise their heads...

In just few minutes PK airforce will penetrate Afghan air-space with heavy bombers and 100+ fighter jets... Any separatist elements against Taliban/Afghan-govt will be bombed to kingdom come...

Pakistan will also deploy heavy troops if necessary and things do go as it seeks..
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Titanium100 said:
Get outta here.. Pakistan is not here to fight the Taliban.. Not an enemy to the Taliban but it won't allow any spoilers to prolong the war...... as the envoy said here.. This is a warning and believe it or not Pakistan will deploy heavy and big time.. Destroy anything on it's path until it gets what it seeks which is peace perferably power-sharing between taliban and afghan gov't but it won't tolerate separatism or prolonged conflict that can chaos refugees and economical crisis on it's borders.. Again Pakistan is not enemy to the taliban and it actully perfers the IEA since they are the most powerful side but make no mistake it will help the stronger sides eliminate any sort of separatism, warlords or all of that weak small things that can raise their heads...

In just few minutes PK airforce will penetrate Afghan air-space with heavy bombers and 500+ fighter jets... Any separatist elements against Taliban/Afghan-govt will be bombed to kingdom come...
Day dreaming is good but not this good
Heavy bombers ? What heavy bombers
500+ fighter jets for what ? Do you even understand what are you talking about ?
The infrastructure requirement manpower and money just to simply do what you said
?
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Pakistan and the international community need to plan for the refugees. Pakistan's position should be to take the shortest path for Afghanistan to become stable and end the civil wars.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Darth Vader said:
Day dreaming is good but not this good
Heavy bombers ? What heavy bombers
500+ fighter jets for what ? Do you even understand what are you talking about ?
The infrastructure requirement manpower and money just to simply do what you said
?
You don't even understand the warning's seriousness because you don't read between the lines.. Kindly stop quoting me if you don't understand or can't read between the lines. This is a very serious warning in the geo-politics context... The last time someone made this threat he invaded a country.. Pakistan's tolerance is almost up and telling these elements who seek to fight against IEA in the name of militias it is coming in after them
 
M

mudas777

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Pakistan's envoy Khan said more international cooperation was needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which he said was a "legitimate government at the moment in Afghanistan".

"Therefore all the countries, the international community, have to extend all possible support to Afghanistan in dealing with the security challenges," Khan said.
Puppet government imposed by the West can't be a legitimate government for Afghanistan people simple is that and what hymn sheet our ambassador is reading from. Ground realities have changed US backed government is on the life support and can't be sustained for too long and our government needs to change the script. Afghanistan needs a transition government excluding the current government and the faces which are acceptable to all Afghans. Current government needs to step aside instead of dragging country into the civil war, so some sort of set up can be established before it gets too late and Taliban should be part of that set up. Longer the current government is going to stay in the power Taliban are going to keep on adding more territories and more they will feel that they have got outright right to rule.
US have ran off from the field and now trying to be relevant by using proxies and remote control and Pakistan should not be a button on that remote. US is trying their best to keep Ghani in power and in that way India becomes relevant through the back door if that's the case is then what have changed after US defeat and what are our gains?
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Titanium100 said:
You don't even understand the warning's seriousness because you don't read between the lines.. Kindly stop quoting me if you don't understand or can't read between the lines. This is a very serious warning in the geo-politics context... The last time someone made this threat he invaded a country.. Pakistan's tolerance is almost up and telling these elements who seek to fight against IEA in the name of militias it is coming in after them
WHEN HAS PAKISTAN INVADED ANOTHER COUNTRY? Please stop spreading this macho image
1 Pakistan has been fighting this war for over decade
126 childern died single day
Over 70k deaths
Billions of damages
Thousands had to migrate
Have you seen single Pakistan f16 enter Afghan air-space and bomb anything
NO please do enlighten me why ?
Dont say because of uncle sam, Nato needed more Pakistan then the other way with all supplies going through
24 soldiers killed by uncle sam what did pakistan do lol they even didnt apologise.
You need to wake up
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Darth Vader said:
WHEN HAS PAKISTAN INVADED ANOTHER COUNTRY? Please stop spreading this macho image
1 Pakistan has been fighting this war for over decade
126 childern died single day
Over 70k deaths
Billions of damages
Thousands had to migrate
Have you seen single Pakistan f16 enter Afghan air-space and bomb anything
NO please do enlighten me why ?
Dont say because of uncle sam, Nato needed more Pakistan then the other way with all supplies going through
24 soldiers killed by uncle sam what did pakistan do lol they even didnt apologise.
You need to wake up
what does it matter what happened in the past but this is Pakistan's core interests. Which is why he mentioned they will not tolerate militias fighting the two parties recognized in their deal which is IAE and afghan gov't and splinters from Afghan gov't becoming militias these are illegal... The wording lays in refugees and economical crisis that is sort of him telling you this is the last straw.. An a important state interests.. Whatever you say is pointless... Pakistan will roll in full force and make no mistake Pakistan will not be viewed as an invader IAE will welcome them with open hands and flowers... IAE will be like oright this is sweet taking out these small pests.. But make no mistake PAKISTAN will without of a shadow go in and go in full force...
 
