Pakistan warns Israel against breaching sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque

Pakistan warns Israel against breaching sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque

Palestinians mull next moves after far-right minister’s provocative visit to holy site.
Pakistan warns Israel against breaching sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published January 5, 2023

1x1.2x1.5x
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has joined the international community in condemning Israel’s new far-right national security minister’s provocative visit on Tuesday to Al-Aqsa mosque compound, warning that breaching the sanctity of the holy site could inflame tensions in occupied Palestinian territories.
“Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world. Violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Wednesday while condemning the visit of Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
She said the visit by the Israeli minister was “insensitive and provocative”. “Israel must cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories,” she added.

RAFAH (Gaza Strip): Protesters carry defaced posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir during a rally held on Wednesday to condemn the latter’s visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.—AFP

RAFAH (Gaza Strip): Protesters carry defaced posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir during a rally held on Wednesday to condemn the latter’s visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.—AFP

While reiterating Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause, she underscored Islamabad’s stance on the issue, which calls for the establishment of a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.
Palestinians mull next moves after far-right minister’s provocative visit to holy site
Palestinians mull next moves
Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir’s tour stirred protests from across the Arab world and Western concern about long-standing understandings on non-Muslim access, add agencies.
Palestinians in Gaza are holding urgent talks on their next moves after the Israeli minister visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a step so far met with stern words rather than violence.
There have been fears controversial visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir could spark a war.
Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, had earlier warned such a move would be a “red line”.
Hours after Ben-Gvir’s appearance at the sensitive site, Hamas and other militant groups held emergency meetings to discuss a “proportionate” response, sources within the movement told AFP.
In a related development, leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel’s coalition government on Wednesday criticised the minister’s visit to the flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure.
One lawmaker accused Itamar Ben-Gvir of “goading the entire world”.
“It is forbidden to go up to the place of the Holy of Holies,” senior United Torah Judaism lawmaker Moshe Gafni said in parliament, referring to a part of Jewish temples that stood at the site in ancient times and was off-limits to most people.
Gafni said he had advised Ben-Gvir of this.
“Besides the aspect of religious law, there is nothing to be gained from just goading the entire world,” he said.
Among them were the three states which recently launched diplomatic ties with Israel: Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Washington, meanwhile, warned it could “provoke violence” and recalled a 2000 visit by Israel’s then opposition leader Ariel Sharon.
Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023
 
Oh, bhai, delete this threat before we become the butt of jokes. Hum bhooka mara, hamari to aukat nai ha Israeli ko warn karna kylia.
 
Jews don't necessarily hate Pakistanis. Go to twitter and see Israelis bashing Indians for the third world filth their country is.

I'm not defending Israelis, but Pakistan needs to deal with it's own problems rather than making new enemies.
 
Yar, how do you expect the Pakistani military if we were to take action to reach Israel? Jitna patrol Pakistan ka pas had pata nai ham Balochistan ko bi cross kar saka, Lol.

Let's be realistic; this is an issue with Muslims worldwide. We shoot from the hips more than anything and think from behind. These statements do not help and have never did in the past 75+ years. Just look at Ukraine; if the situation comes down to it, they won't hesitate to provide the highest tech the western world has to offer compared to what's given to Ukraine.
 
No pragmatism, just fanaticism...

We are no threat to Israel in our current state, this is simply laughable.

At least become a formidable and stable power that isn't going bankrupt before going on such adventures.
 
Yaar, you are talking like the white folks when they used to talk about apartheid South Africa. The outcome is inevitable no matter how much money and weapons those racists get. Jews cannot live in the middle of Muslims and not live by our rules. Pakistan is a regional nuclear power with a corrupt system doesn't mean our influence shouldn't extend throughout the region. As the most militarily powerful Muslim nation it is our duty and destiny to ensure the Ummah is protected and powerful.
 
Pak is in no position to even warn Ethiopia this will make more problems financially for pak for imf loan

If pak really concern than do it physically against Israel rather than words and no actions will worsen our economy

Either go against Israel directly or don't involve in any thing we can't just choose sides right now
 
There's only one way this can happen. The Palestinians or Iranians pay our armed forces enough money to relive our financial problems.

Then maybe at least a few pot shots are possible. But i'd rather not make an enemy such as Israel.
 
