Pakistan War on Terrorism

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,607
64
95,800
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The first major combat operation in the WoT went away big time.
An agonizing trap. the characteristic deceit of frontier warfare came about as a rude jolt to the troopers.
Over the years it's side-effects would reverberate in the soldiers who served there...and still do.



1623614647825.png



It was a very bad show - the militants tricked them by using local 'purdah' pretext.
Several troops including 2 officers killed. Major militant commanders like Tahir Yoldashev and Siraj Haqqani escaped with 30+ more.
 
