Pakistan Wants You To Know: Most Pink Himalayan Salt Doesn't Come From India

About a quarter of those exports were shipped at around $40 a ton to India — Pakistan's neighbor, with which it has fought four wars.

selling cheap salt to India, where it was being processed and sold at a markup — and worse, without listing the country of origin.

Faraz is now advocating legislation to discourage crude salt sales and encourage the production of high-value finished products.

The ban on bilateral trade has "put a hard line" in front of Pakistani companies "that they need to replace what was going to India. They need to replace it with other buyers," Babar said. He said the government was trying to make it easier for businesses by trying to lessen and simplify regulations.