Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said Pakistan wants US forces to stay in Afghanistan until complete peace is achieved in the war-torn country.“Peace in Afghanistan is imperative for lasting peace in Pakistan and the whole region,” the ISPR chief, who arrived in United Kingdom last week as part of a military delegation headed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in his address at the University of Warwick here. The world would not have been able to defeat al Qaeda without Pakistan’s support, he said, adding that the international community must thank Pakistan for elimination of terrorism.Maj Gen Ghafoor said Pakistan has rendered numerous sacrifices for achieving peace in the region. He noted that terror activities had marginally decreased following Pakistan Army’s operations against terrorists. He said the terrorists who were against women’s education had targeted Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The DG ISPR told Pakistani students to be proud of their country for the contributions it has made to the world peace. He asked the students to come to Pakistan after completing their studies and play role in the development of their country.