Pakistan wants to bring together US and China to avoid 'Cold War-like' situation: PM Imran

There will be no new cold war in the world. 1，The United States cannot decouple from China's economy, and the economic situation of the United States determines that the United States must give priority to it. Use dollars to suck blood from the world. 2，The people of the world want development, not a new cold war. (3) China's foreign policy must first consider that it must comply with the world trend. The five principles of diplomacy, the concept of peaceful development, Belt and Road Initiative, not fighting for hegemony, and mutual benefit and win-win are all the embodiment of complying with the trend.