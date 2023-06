India’s weird obsession with Pakistan never ceases to amaze me. There is literally no news about this anywhere, except in the minds of Indians who can’t stop talking or thinking about Pakistan 24 hours a day.Secondly, BRICS isn’t even a group. The investment bank Goldman Sachs came up with an acronym that was supposed to represent the shifting economic balance of power – BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India and China) – that would come to dominate the global economy and usher in a new era of multilateralism and global governance.This has largely now been considered a failure.The fact they added in South Africa, a country that has been trending downwards every year since the end of apartheid, just proves my point.Pakistan should however be pivoting towards the Russia-China/Global South bloc.