Pakistan wants Bangladesh's support

Google translation:-The current president of the company is Gabriela Cuvas Baron. He is a senator in the Mexican parliament. Earlier, Bangladesh MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury was in charge of the post.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the end of last month (August 26), the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. In a letter to AK Abdul Momen, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "On the basis of fraternal relations and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan hopes that Bangladesh will support Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Islamabad's nominee for the IPU presidency."In the letter to Bangladesh, he mentioned that both houses of the Pakistani parliament had nominated Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for the post of IPU president.The 206th session (virtual meeting) of the IPU Board of Directors will be held from November 1 to November 4. The meeting will vote on the IPU presidency.However, Bangladesh's position in this regard was not known.The Inter-Parliamentary Union, founded in 189, was the first permanent forum to discuss political relations. Initially the institution was for independent members of parliament, but later it was transformed into an international body for the parliaments of sovereign states. The parliamentarians of 16 countries of the world are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and its associate members in 12 regional parliamentary assemblies.The primary purpose of the organization was to arbitrate disputes. The IPU establishes a permanent arbitration tribunal in The Hague which plays an important role. Its goal is to promote democracy and inter-parliamentary dialogue. The IPU is working to establish intergovernmental organizations, including the United Nations, an organization that will cooperate and has the status of a permanent observer. The company is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.