Pakistan vs Scotland - T20 World Cup 2021.

Chance for clinical Pakistan to iron out any kinks ahead of semi-final
Scotland, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing Super 12s journey and will want to close out in style
Big picture
There is a meme doing the rounds in Pakistan wherewith a man sits stylishly smoking a cigarette, observing a wide open field where several teams play cricket. His swagger implies that he cares less about anything happening on the cricket field, because his passage is secure. The person seems to be embodying Pakistan undefeated sitting on top of the table, while the field represents Group B, where the remaining teams scramble desperately to keep their heads above water.
Pakistan was the first team to storm into the semis, winning four straight games including an emphatic ten-wicket victory against arch-rivals India. The wins against New Zealand and Afghanistan had their share of nervy moments but Asif Ali
's red-hot cameos brought them through. Aside from that, Pakistan's World Cup expedition had rarely been as clinical and assertive in a generation.
For Pakistan, the contest against Scotland is a chance to further flex their muscles and iron out any kinks ahead of the semi-finals. Hasan Ali hasn't quite lived up to expectations with the ball this tournament - though he did return to form against Namibia - while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have picked up the fast bowling load. Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 16-ball 32 against Namibia ticked a further box for Pakistan, who now seem to be firing on all cylinders.
Scotland have endured a desperately disappointing Super 12s journey after a splendidly successful qualifier. A 130-run defeat to Afghanistan was followed by a capitulation against Namibia, and while they ran New Zealand close, they found themselves on the receiving end of a thrashing against India. They have never really come close to winning a single game, and will want to close out their campaign in style.
Form guide
(Last five completed matches, most recent first)
Pakistan: WWWWW
Scotland: LLLLW
In the spotlight
Fakhar Zaman
's three innings haven't yet seen him come to life in quite the way Pakistan are aware he can. He entered into the World Cup with sublime form but couldn't capitalise. That is partially down to the openers ensuring the lower order hasn't been needed, but on the couple occasions Fakhar has been called upon, he has been less than convincing. At his best, no batter in the Pakistan side is more lethal, and Pakistan would love to see him hit top gear as the knockout stages loom.
Mark Watt has been impressive for Scotland Getty Images
otland might be winless in the Super 12s stage, but Mark Watt
still counts as one of the spinners of the tournament. Aside from the game against India - where he was still the most economical bowler - the left-arm spinner hasn't once conceded over a run a ball all tournament. Against Pakistan, who have plenty of right-hand batters, his game should match up nicely with the ball shaping away from the outside edge.
Team news
Pakistan have retained their winning combination for all four games so far, and it won't be a surprise if they stick to the same squad.
Pakistan
(probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Mohammad Hafeez/Haider Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali/Mohammad Nawaz, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi
Other than Dylan Budge
and Hamza Tahir
, Scotland have played all 13 players throughout so far. They were unchanged against India from their previous game against New Zealand. But given their winless streak in the Super 12s, they might give their bench players a run.
Scotland
:
1 George Munsey, 2 Kyle Coetzer (capt), 3 Calum MacLeod, 4 Richie Berrington, 5 Michael Leask, 6 Matthew Cross (wk), 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Safyaan Sharif, 10 Alasdair Evans, 11 Brad Wheal
Pitch and conditions
Dew has been a factor on occasions, and so the team winning the toss has tended to field first. The weather remains warm in Sharjah, but as the evening progresses the temperature starts dropping marginally. The pitch remains slow, and anything above 145 should be competitive.
Stats that matter
- Asif Ali has hit seven sixes against pacers in this tournament. This equates to a six every 2.3 balls, the highest in the tournament.
- Hasan Ali averages 32.5 with an economy of 8.70, the most expensive in the tournament so far.
Quotes
- Scotland have taken 25 wickets, second best among all teams so far. They strike once every 16.7 balls, a rate bettered only by England and South Africa.
"We can't be happy with just playing a few Super 12 games. We need to be brave and push that a little bit further, and we need support there"
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer reflects on his side's World Cup campaign and the importance of finishing off well