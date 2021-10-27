Pakistan vs India match gets more viewership than IPL 14

India-Pakistan Match Dial Up Digital Viewership, Disney+Hotstar Sees More Viewers Than IPL 14 Disney+Hotstar attracts 12 million viewers to India-Pakistan match; India's loss a dampener

Disney+Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the T20 men's World Cup being played in the United Arab Emirates, attracted 12 million viewers at its peak to the high-octane India-Pakistan faceoff in the cricket tournament in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but viewership fell off towards the end of the match as Pakistan coasted to a comfortable win with a clinical batting performance.Within minutes of the start of the match, as India batted first, viewership on the platform went past the peak of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The final of the IPL, played earlier this year, clocked a peak viewership of 7.6 million, the highest in the tournament's 14th season.**************Likewise there were 24 million viewers on Daraaz app watching the match.*************Sky sports UK recorded highest ever viewer count on a single day, with a peak of 8 million viewers.