What's new

Pakistan vs Australia - T20 World Cup Semi Final

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,013
-21
24,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mirzah said:
Playing Fakhan Zaman could be costly against australia, he dint make any runs yet
Click to expand...
Replacing him with who though

I think we have sarfraz and Haider Ali

I think Haider Ali will eventually come good and be a hard hitting batsman we need but to suddenly rock the boat and stick him in against Australia would be unfair and risky
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,958
55
34,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Strengths of Pakistan:

1 - Good fast bowlers
2 - Performing top order
3 - Performing lower order (when hard hitting is required)
4 - Confidence, after winning all the matches in group stages, and defeating the favorite team (India) and recent test champions (NZ)
5 - UAE's stadiums are like Pakistan's backyard.. Pakistan has been playing cricket on these grounds/ pitches/ conditions for years. Even some Pakistani grounds have similar dew like conditions.. It's a huge advantage.
6 - Home crowd - The stands will be mostly occupied by overseas Pakistanis. Team will feel at home.

Weaknesses:

1 - Middle order.. if the top order fails in the knockout matches, the responsibility may come on the shoulders of lower order sooner.
2 - Spinners.. we don't have world class spinners. After the first 4 overs, spinners will have to contain as well as take the wickets.
3 - Fielding.. is still our weak link compared to Australians, NZers and English

Strengths of Australia:

1 - Started like weak contenders, but have started performing at the right time.
2 - Mental superiority over Pakistan due to past many encounters at the death stages.
3 - Good fast bowlers.
4 - Good fielders.
5 - Almost all the batsmen have started performing.. top order, middle as well as lower.

Weaknesses:

1 - Spinners
2 - Lack of experience on UAE's pitches and under such conditions

Threats for both teams:

TOSS.. this will put a huge impact.. although Pakistan has tried to bowl second in the last two matches to get used to the heavy dew conditions, but unfortunately, there wan't much of it to experience. So on the day, if dew really strikes like it does in UAE, both the teams will lose half of the advantage already if they bat first. Pakistan is however better off due to more experience under these conditions.

Overall, it will be a great match. I would give my verdict in favor of Pakistan by 60-40, although the toss and the first few overs will revise this prediction by a huge margin.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,312
4
4,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Australia is a very strong team.

I hope we win, but let's not change gear and start pointing fingers and insults on our team or any player if we loose.

We should cheer for our team even if they loose. They have performed beyond our expectations and IA will continue to surprise us.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,667
0
4,026
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lets keep in mind Pakistan is still the most unpredictable team in the world, they can beat the best team like a piece of cake, and they can also lose to the worse team in any tournament.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
5,565
20
6,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Patriot forever said:
Australia is a very strong team.

I hope we win, but let's not change gear and start pointing fingers and insults on our team or any player if we loose.

We should cheer for our team even if they loose. They have performed beyond our expectations and IA will continue to surprise us.
Click to expand...
That’s exactly it, beyond our expectations. Hopefully they will advance into the finals IA, but if they only make it to the Semi-finals it’s a considerable improvement and should be celebrated.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,351
-10
1,167
Country
India
Location
India
It'll probably be Pak's toughest game yet. The SS Afridi edge may be blunted somewhat because Aussies have Starc to practice against, very similar but much more experienced than SS. Pak have so far not found themselves in trouble with the top order firing, if Cummins and Starc can make some early inroads, it might prove to be a challenge for the middle order to rebuild before the last 4 over blitz in case they're setting up a target, or have trouble chasing under pressure if it's a significant target.

Have a feeling Pak will prevail, as will England, and that sets up a tantalizing prospect game but Aus and NZ are no pushovers. Eng - Pak will also be a bit of a revenge game for Pak considering their pulling out of the tour for obvious political reasons.



also, Asia cup next year in SL.. where Ind and Pak will meet again for a 50 match.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 28, Members: 11, Guests: 17)

Similar threads

AsianLion
India vs Namibia | Most Useless match of the T20 World Cup 2021
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
AsianLion
AsianLion
ghazi52
India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup 2021.
28 29 30 31 32 33
Replies
486
Views
9K
American Pakistani
American Pakistani
AsianLion
India vs Pakistan: T20 Worldcup Big Clash | Mother of all Matches in World Cricket
33 34 35 36 37 38
Replies
568
Views
19K
Goenitz
Goenitz
ghazi52
Famous Pakistan cricket grounds
Replies
4
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
R
ICC World Cup 2015: Discipline Differentiated Australia From Others
Replies
0
Views
544
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom