Pakistan vs Australia - T20 World Cup Semi Final

Strengths of Pakistan:



1 - Good fast bowlers

2 - Performing top order

3 - Performing lower order (when hard hitting is required)

4 - Confidence, after winning all the matches in group stages, and defeating the favorite team (India) and recent test champions (NZ)

5 - UAE's stadiums are like Pakistan's backyard.. Pakistan has been playing cricket on these grounds/ pitches/ conditions for years. Even some Pakistani grounds have similar dew like conditions.. It's a huge advantage.

6 - Home crowd - The stands will be mostly occupied by overseas Pakistanis. Team will feel at home.



Weaknesses:



1 - Middle order.. if the top order fails in the knockout matches, the responsibility may come on the shoulders of lower order sooner.

2 - Spinners.. we don't have world class spinners. After the first 4 overs, spinners will have to contain as well as take the wickets.

3 - Fielding.. is still our weak link compared to Australians, NZers and English



Strengths of Australia:



1 - Started like weak contenders, but have started performing at the right time.

2 - Mental superiority over Pakistan due to past many encounters at the death stages.

3 - Good fast bowlers.

4 - Good fielders.

5 - Almost all the batsmen have started performing.. top order, middle as well as lower.



Weaknesses:



1 - Spinners

2 - Lack of experience on UAE's pitches and under such conditions



Threats for both teams:



TOSS.. this will put a huge impact.. although Pakistan has tried to bowl second in the last two matches to get used to the heavy dew conditions, but unfortunately, there wan't much of it to experience. So on the day, if dew really strikes like it does in UAE, both the teams will lose half of the advantage already if they bat first. Pakistan is however better off due to more experience under these conditions.



Overall, it will be a great match. I would give my verdict in favor of Pakistan by 60-40, although the toss and the first few overs will revise this prediction by a huge margin.