Pakistan Vs Australia 2nd Test Still defensive captaincy Mindset of Misbah

Why our fool batsman don't understand keep blocking not scoring runs sick of Azher Ali idiot takes too long even in 70s era players didn't took too long. Baber Azam should have scored more runs after playing 400+ runs still have defensive mindset



Remember what Laxman David did after they get in they finished the job.



We will never win against Aussies for next 59 yrs with defensive mindset



35 yrs ago we won but today we had great chance but they blowed it with stupid



Faheem ashraf Azhar Ali Sajid Ali should be replaced



Please get rid of idiot Azhar Ali he is not good enough he never scored



Ghar ma tu kutta bhi sher hota ha lakin ya Kuta hona ka bhi Kabil nahe



Ghar ma tu kutta bhi sher hota ha lakin ya Kuta hona ka bhi Kabil nahe