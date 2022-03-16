Pakistan Vs Australia 2nd Test Still defensive captaincy Mindset of Misbah

Super Falcon
Jul 3, 2008
Why our fool batsman don't understand keep blocking not scoring runs sick of Azher Ali idiot takes too long even in 70s era players didn't took too long. Baber Azam should have scored more runs after playing 400+ runs still have defensive mindset
Remember what Laxman David did after they get in they finished the job.
We will never win against Aussies for next 59 yrs with defensive mindset
35 yrs ago we won but today we had great chance but they blowed it with stupid
Faheem ashraf Azhar Ali Sajid Ali should be replaced
Please get rid of idiot Azhar Ali he is not good enough he never scored
Ghar ma tu kutta bhi sher hota ha lakin ya Kuta hona ka bhi Kabil nahe
Ghar ma tu kutta bhi sher hota ha lakin ya Kuta hona ka bhi Kabil nahe
