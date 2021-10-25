Pakistan VS Afghanistan T20 WC

This is one match I am pretty sure all the afghans including overseas afghans are eagerly looking forward to after the take over of their country by talibans.

They say England vs Aus is the next big thing after ind vs pak in cricket...I disagree...from now on it will always be afg vs pak (no matter how weak afghanistan is compared to pak).

One will realise the enormity of the match only after counting the number of viewers on TV.I am pretty sure it will have second most TV rating till now in this T20(first being ind vs pak). (this even after many afghans dont having any tvs in their houses)