What's new

Pakistan VS Afghanistan T20 WC

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
627
-21
619
Country
India
Location
India
This is one match I am pretty sure all the afghans including overseas afghans are eagerly looking forward to after the take over of their country by talibans.
They say England vs Aus is the next big thing after ind vs pak in cricket...I disagree...from now on it will always be afg vs pak (no matter how weak afghanistan is compared to pak).
One will realise the enormity of the match only after counting the number of viewers on TV.I am pretty sure it will have second most TV rating till now in this T20(first being ind vs pak). (this even after many afghans dont having any tvs in their houses)
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,782
0
2,762
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
I don’t think so hater of Pakistan already lost their country to the lover of Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom