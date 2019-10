Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, Jammu and Kashmir, has said Pakistan attempts to push a number of infiltrators during the ceasefire violations. He also said that many ceasefire violations have been taking place in several areas of J&K.Last week, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in the area. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan.