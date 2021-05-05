Pakistan vaccinates over 200,000 people against coronavirus in a day

A Health worker gives COVID-19 vaccine to a person at Sherpao hospital in Peshawar, on March 25, 2021. — INP/FileIn a positive sign, the number of registrations for the coronavirus vaccine have been increasing significantly as over 200,000 people got vaccinated against the virus on Tuesday, said Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the federal minister noted that the number of registrants of the coronavirus vaccines in the country has exceeded the five million mark.He also urged people who are 40 or above to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that people should continue observing coronavirus safety protocols.Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre to get the jab.The minister had previously announced that over 150,000 people were vaccinated across Pakistan on May 3.