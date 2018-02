Army officers say Islamabad has adopted a three-pronged strategy to keep Jammu and Kashmir on the edge.

The officers say that based on intelligence inputs and communication intercepts, Pakistan lost 136 soldiers in 2017 as a result of the action-and-reaction on the LoC

Captain Kapil Kundu and three other troopers lost their lives to a direct hit by a 120 mm mortar shell in the Bhimber Gali sector.