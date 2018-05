Pakistan using ‘thermal suits’ to dodge night-vision devices

Constable Sitaram Yadav (28) of the 192nd battalion of the Border Security Force, manning a forward post along the IB in the RS Pora region, was shot with a precise close-range aim either by a militant or a special service group (SSG) trooper around 1.30 am on May 18, they said.

The BSF commanders initially believed the constable was killed by sniper fire from across the border.

“The electronic surveillance of the incident is being analysed and nothing can be ruled out. It could be a new camouflage overall that the Pakistan side is using to take a close aim and hit Indian troops at the border or it could also be an indigenous way of wearing a wet-sack like clothing to evade the HHTI radar,” a senior officer in the security establishment said.