Very strange article. It shows that author is desperate to write a story on the system Pakistan is using but has near to none info on what that system is. It starts from a satellite and then morphs into a phone data tracking system. Then ends on troops deployment. It is better not to write about something you don't know anything about. Seem like some journalists asked few military experts about their opinion about what type of system Pakistan is using and the article ended up covering all the flooks of those experts without giving any concrete info.

