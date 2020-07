United States and Pakistan to Become Partners under the Hague Abduction Convention

JULY 15, 2020

The Convention will enter into force between the United States and Pakistan on October 1, 2020, and will put in place an internationally recognized legal framework to resolve cases of parental child abduction between our two countries. As partners, we will enhance our shared commitment to protecting children and open a new chapter in the vibrant U.S.-Pakistan relationship.

The United States now has 80 partners under the Convention.