Pakistan-US defence talks begins today

Pakistan-US defence talks begin today
The agenda for the four-day (Feb 13–16) talks includes expanding coordination on strategic issues between the defence establishments.
www.dawn.com
this means more terrorism and more innocent Pakistani blood will be spilled at the cost of few upgraded effff solaa
just like usa is helping us get kashmir back from india since 1960sUS can help us neutralize TTP & BLA.
just like usa is helping us get kashmir back from india since 1960s
Yaaay more soybeans 😍😍😍
We should also go for F-16s which u.s wants to replace or abandon it then those F-16s can be upgraded and refurbished in Pakistan
oh yes some more fake deals & promises after that giving plenty of apaches & latest weapons to india & keep stuck Pakistan into war on terror by creating ttp & bla insurgents groups for keep sabotage peace & economy of Pakistan just like they using ppp for Destruction of Pakistan's economy by bringing ppp in Karachi...
no shitttttttUS still considers IOK as a disputed territory.