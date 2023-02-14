What's new

Pakistan-US defence talks begins today

-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
6,025
3
6,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Before all the Rajoo piper and morpheus mehdi gang splatter here and label it submission. Just read the article first which states the last of such meeting happened in Jan 2021.

Thanks
 
B

Baburfromsarmarkand

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2019
480
-2
460
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We need to tell them "we've been working with u since the 60s. We took care of the Soviets for u and were keeping Iran for u at bay. Give us f22 with TOT and a few billions in cash. Otherwise we go home"
 
A

Ahmed_Bhai

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 31, 2023
38
0
24
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Last edited:
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
7,666
1
13,977
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ali_14 said:
www.dawn.com

Pakistan-US defence talks begin today

The agenda for the four-day (Feb 13–16) talks includes expanding coordination on strategic issues between the defence establishments.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...

So much for defense when in every conflict, they told you to return to the position you were in before and be sanctioned. But still, let's have a defense talk.

Also, is that Hafiz finished giving his Naat Kahani in the UK?
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,990
-1
1,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ali_14 said:
www.dawn.com

Pakistan-US defence talks begin today

The agenda for the four-day (Feb 13–16) talks includes expanding coordination on strategic issues between the defence establishments.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
oh yes some more fake deals & promises after that giving plenty of apaches & latest weapons to india & keep stuck Pakistan into war on terror by creating ttp & bla insurgents groups for keep sabotage peace & economy of Pakistan just like they using ppp for Destruction of Pakistan's economy by bringing ppp in Karachi...
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
1,040
-4
1,517
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
US still considers IOK as a disputed territory.
Click to expand...
no shittttttt
nicolas-cage_510x316.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India invites FM Bilawal for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting: reports
Replies
6
Views
424
Kuru
Kuru
HAIDER
US, Pakistan discuss options for Gen Bajwa’s visit to DC
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
5K
blain2
B
HAIDER
New Delhi deploying missiles on two borders, claims report
Replies
10
Views
553
walterbibikow
W
Mirzali Khan
Showbaaz asks UAE to FACILITATE talks on KASHMIR
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
118
Views
5K
MirageBlue
MirageBlue
HAIDER
Deterioration in Afghan ties could lead to ‘never-ending’ war against terrorism: Imran
Replies
7
Views
410
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom