Pakistan, US decide to relaunch Trade and Investment Framework Agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have decided to relaunch the process of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), Assistant US Trade Representative Christopher Wilson said on Monday.

Talking to a group of journalists, Mr Wilson, who had a day-long session at the Ministry of Commerce, said that “both sides felt very productive meeting to relaunch the process since both the governments place a lot of value to TIFA”.

“We are hoping to sustain this engagement throughout this year at US Trade Representative level and potentially at trade ministers level at the later part of the year,” he said.

He said that both the countries had not held a lot of activities for several years under TIFA.

While referring to the meeting, he said the extensive agenda discussed both specific trade and market access issues as well as relationship between trade and labour rights issues. The meeting also discussed the role of regulatory practices and how trade operates between the two countries, he added.

Mr Wilson, who is heading the US delegation, said “our visit is part of reinforcing trade and economic dimensions of the relationship between the US and Pakistan”.

“We are looking forward to devoting energy and creativity as to how we can expand that relationship to solve problems,” the US official said.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022
Pakistan should use the Ukraine crisis to make local agriculture more productive, as well as the petrochemical/pharmaceutical industry, so it can become more diversified (and not so dependent on the garment industry for growth). There are more markets with food, medicine and oil/gas based exports then garments.
 
Good news on the economic front hopefully.
 

